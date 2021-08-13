PJ McCarron's four goals set Buncrana off and running with win over Carndonagh

Buncrana shipped a heavy defeat to Burt last week - but neighbours Carn got a bit of a backlash at the Scarvey.
Buncrana 5-21
Carndonagh 0-4
The winners were never troubled and were well worth their half time lead of 1-11 to 0-3. PJ McCarron goaled for Buncrana and he finished with a tally of 4-0. and the impressive Jack O’Loughlin, Dylan Duffy and Caolan O’Neill all landed points.
Padraig Doherty and Anthony Doherty were on target for Carn who battled all the way to the end. Daniel Deery goaled for the winners who certainly banished the blues of last week’s heavy defeat to Burt.
