Donegal Junior Hurling Championship round-up - some high scoring in fine conditions

St Eunan’s and Four Masters played out a cracking JHC tie in Letterkenny with the south Donegal men just edging it on a score of 0-16 to 2-9.

It was a keenly contested affair with Masters that bit physically stronger with more legs around the field.

The winners were well on top for most of the match, but a late surge and two well struck goals from veteran Eugene Organ brought the home side right back into the picture and set up a frenetic finish.

However, Masters hit a late point to ensure a narrow, but deserved victory.

For Masters, Colm Hunter picked off some fine points while Oliver Nolan was outstanding for the winners-in the second half.

Eunan’s corner backs Shane Maguire and John McIntyre played really well.

If Eunan’s could get a full squad out they could yet make an impact while Masters and local rivals Aodh Ruadh could be a cracker next week.

Meanwhile there were massive wins for Aodh Ruadh over Sean MacCumhaill’s B and for Setanta B over Letterkenny Gaels in the weekend matches.

Conor Kennedy, Gareth Sheerin and Rory Cullen were among those in fine form for Aodh Ruadh while a depleted MacCumhaill’s only had 13 players at the start of the match in Pairc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Ballyshannon will be looking to win this championship that they last took in 2019 and still have the forever young Peter Horan, who has just turned 40.

The final score was 2-33 to 1-0.

Above: Aodh Ruadh PICTURE: Thomas Gallagher

On the plus side it is a sign of the spread of hurling that MacCumhaill’s are even able to put out a second team.

Setanta B were also very impressive against Letterkenny Gaels who may have been hoping to do better against the Finn Valley side’s second string.

But such is the strength in depth of hurling in that area that a number of younger gifted players like Dean McDevitt are starting to emerge.

Ryan Callaghan is also another star of the future.



They won by 8-26 to 1-2 and are in pretty invincible form at the moment.