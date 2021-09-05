Search

05/09/2021

St. Eunan's get the better of Buncrana in the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Buncrana 3-12 

St Eunan’s 3-18

The clash of the ash was seen and heard to great effect at the Scarvey as winners St Eunan’s and Buncrana gave it a right lash in an exciting Donegal Senior Hurling Championship clash on Saturday evening.

This was a hard fought physical affair between two fairly well matched teams with two early first half goals giving the Letterkenny lads a firm foothold which they never really lost.

That double strike meant that the Jack O’Loughlin inspired Buncrana side were always playing catch up - which was crucial in the end.

But there were some great individual tussles between Buncrana’s P J McCarron and Eunan’s Conor McVeigh and Eunan’s Sean McVeigh and the elegant Jack O’Loughlin in the middle of the field to whet the appetite.

The goals came from Letterkenny’s Cormac Finn and Kevin Kealy and the impressive Peter Grant replied in kind for Buncrana.

‘Crana’ used their physique well, but Eunan’s were very good at hunting them down and effecting turnovers.

The winners led at the break by 2-11 to 1-8 - a six point gap.

O’Loughlin, McCarron, the excellent Oisin Grant and Dylan Duffy tried hard to narrow the gap.

But marksman Daire O’Maoileidigh got the winners third goal - to push them even further in front in this half.

Buncrana hit back in kind from a long range free from Jack O’Loughlin which was deflected into the Letterkenny net by one of their defenders.

‘Crana’ also got a late goal from Oisin Grant as the home side finished strongly.

This was a much improved display from Eunan’s after disappointing losses to Burt and Setanta as the semi-finals beckon at the beginning of October - although some would question the logic of a five week gap.

Eunan’s dual star Sean McVeigh was especially majestic in midfield and showed other clubs that yes, dual players are not an endangered species.

But they will not have three other dual stars in Niall, Conor and Shane O’Donnell and that is a real pity.

Bucrana are a young and promising team and it is very encouraging to see hurling spreading in Inishowen.

  

