Burt simply too strong for MacCumhaills in Donegal Senior Hurling Championship

Burt 3-15

Sean MacCumhaill’s 0-4

This was the easiest of victories for the home side in round five of the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship against a Twin Towns side with nothing to play for at Hibernian Park.

Donegal county men, Lee Henderson and Ciaran Matthewson lined out for the losers-but it made no difference against a Ronan and Christopher McDermott powered Burt.

But it was younger stars like Liam Óg McKinney who showed loads of pace and precision as he rounded his marker repeatedly and banged home an impressive 2-4 - with both goals coming in the second half.

McKinney scored a fine individual goal and then was set up by the experienced Christopher McDermott for the second

The home side, who no longer have the considerable services of Enda McDermott, eased into a 0-11 to 0-3 lead by the break with McKinney Conor Gartland and Ronan McDermott all on target.

Gartland was accurate from frees while Tom Doherty was solid for Burt in midfield despite the best efforts of Henderson and Matthewson for the losers.

Kieran Brady was also prominent up front and playmaker Ronan McDermott got the final goal.

Burt are now in the semi-finals along with Setanta, Buncrana and St Eunan’s.

It is unclear at the time of going to press if this is the top team playing the bottom and the second placed team playing those in third place.

There are suggestions that it might be an open draw.

We will just have to wait and see.