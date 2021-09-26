Early Karl McGlynn goal the difference between Glenfin and St Naul’s

Goals win matches and this was very evident at a soaking Pairc Taobhóige as Glenfin held out for the narrowest of wins over battling St Naul’s in the Donegal SFC.



Glenfin 1-9

St Naul’s 0-11



This was a match the home side simply had to win and a brilliant early goal from Karl McGlynn in the third minute proved to be their saviour in the end.



And, they did it with 14 men for the final 10 minutes of normal time as Daniel McGlynn was handed a black card by referee Shaun McLaughlin for a foul on Stuart Johnston.



St Naul’s were inspired by the majestic Peadar Mogan and were in full sail at this stage having cut a half-time deficit of 1-6 to 0-3 to a mere point in a storming third quarter.



But there are few teams better than seeing out a close match than the men from the heart of Tir Conaill.





They were inspired by outstanding full-back John Harkin and the one and only Frank McGlynn, who is like the polite head bouncer in a nightclub - always there to make sure that things go as smoothly as possible.



His time on the ball may not be as often as when he was younger, but he made every second count in another assured display.

Odhran McGlynn and Gerard Ward also showed up well for the winners who just about deserved to edge it.



For Naul’s, Mogan had a brilliant second half while Daniel Meehan struck four fine points and Brendan McCole stopped a certain goal on the line in the 40th minute. But they will rue some easy missed chances in the first half.



Glenfin had a dream start, when in a swift sweeping move, Frank McGlynn cleverly fed the inrushing Karl McGlynn down the right wing.



The youngster carried the ball like a veteran before planting it low to the Naul’s net giving towering keeper Gavin Mulreaey no chance.



Meehan then struck the first of his four points as Ciaran Brady replied with a sweet effort for the home side to leave Glenfin leading by 1-1 to 0-1 after just eight minutes. Meehan was on target again as he swapped points with Gerard Ward.

Naul’s then had a few easy chances but hit three poor wides from Mogan and Stuart Johnston.



Odhran McGlynn, Jason Marley, Shane Carr and Daniel McGlynn all pointed for the home side with the sole reply coming from Meehan for the visitors.





Glenfin looked the more composed economical side in this half and were far more effective on the break than St Naul’s who frequently took the wrong option as Glenfin led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the break.



It was a great cushion, although Mogan led Naul’s in a great third quarter comeback where he landed three mighty points.

Stephen Griffin chipped in with two well struck efforts as well to leave Glenfin leading by a mere point at 1-6 to 0-8.



But, Aaron McGlynn came to their rescue with a great long range point as they coped with just 14 men.

Jason Marley landed another point and Gerard Ward closed out the scoring as Mogan had the last say with the last kick of the game.



Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Odhran McGlynn (0-1), Frank McGlynn; Ross Marley (0-1), Stephen Carr (0-1), Jason Morrow (0-1); Karl McGlynn (1-0), Stephen Ward, Aaron McGlynn (0-1), Ciaran Brady (0-1), Gerard Ward (0-2), Daniel McGlynn (0-1). Subs; Conor Ward for Stephen Ward (46), Stephen McGlynn for Ciaran Brady (52), Gary Dorrian for Aaron McGlynn (56).



St Naul’s: Gavin Mulreaney; Conor McBrearty, Barry Griffin, Brendan McCole; Dermot Gallagher, Kyle Campbell, Thomas White; Stephen Griffin (0-2), Stuart Johnston; Martin Breslin, Ian Campbell, Michael Coughlan; Daniel Meehan (0-4), Peadar Mogan (0-5), Shane Conneely. Subs; Cathal Lowther for Conor McBrearty (43), John Relihan for Ian Campbell (54).



Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)