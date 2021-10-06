Search

06/10/2021

Progressive Donegal GAA club gets green light from council

Plaanning permission grants for new development at ground

Progressive Donegal GAA club gets green light from council

File photo: Construction plans

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

One of Donegal’s most progressive GAA clubs has got the green light from Donegal Co Council for plans to build a new two storey building with changing rooms, a meeting/training room and also an area for spectator viewing.

St. Mary’s GAA Club in Convoy lodged a planning application for the project on their grounds at Townspark and Glasly, Convoy, back in April.

The ground already has four small changing rooms in an existing building. According to documentation submitted with the planning application it is intended to alter the existing changing rooms and to make them bigger, by reducing the number from four to two.

There will be a viewing area at first floor level while at ground level there will be a concreted terrace area for spectators. Some cover will be available.

The new building will incorporate two dressing rooms.

This will facilitate four teams when two matches are played consecutively.

The new building will also provide permanent space for gym equipment associated with training indoors. It will be right beside the existing building.

Planners have now granted planning permission, subject to five conditions.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media