Progressive Donegal GAA club gets green light from council

One of Donegal’s most progressive GAA clubs has got the green light from Donegal Co Council for plans to build a new two storey building with changing rooms, a meeting/training room and also an area for spectator viewing.

St. Mary’s GAA Club in Convoy lodged a planning application for the project on their grounds at Townspark and Glasly, Convoy, back in April.

The ground already has four small changing rooms in an existing building. According to documentation submitted with the planning application it is intended to alter the existing changing rooms and to make them bigger, by reducing the number from four to two.

There will be a viewing area at first floor level while at ground level there will be a concreted terrace area for spectators. Some cover will be available.

The new building will incorporate two dressing rooms.

This will facilitate four teams when two matches are played consecutively.

The new building will also provide permanent space for gym equipment associated with training indoors. It will be right beside the existing building.

Planners have now granted planning permission, subject to five conditions.