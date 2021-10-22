Special day for Carndonagh at Croke Park

Carndonagh camogie girls will take part in a special celebration of Féile na nGael’s 50th Anniversary on Bank Holiday Monday 25th October.

The under 15 team will travel to Croke Park to take part in a weekend of celebration involving football, hurling, camogie and LGFA.

One team from across each of the 32 counties was selected to represent their code, club and county. Carndonagh camogie under15 girls were chosen to represent Donegal.

The Carndonagh girls will take on Knockanna from Wexford in what should be an experience of a lifetime. To be given the opportunity to play on the full pitch in Croke Park is a privilege and an honour, a first for CLG Charn Domhnaigh.

Etag Ireland stepped in once again to sponsor the team t-shirt. The club are very grateful to Shaun Bonner at Etag for his continuing support for the Carndonagh camogie Féile teams.

Etag sponsored the Féile teams in 2017 and 2019 so a big thank you from all the girls to Shaun and his team in Etag.

The team organised a fundraising 200 line draw with local businesses donating and sponsoring many of the prizes. The team is humbled and grateful to everyone who donated prizes for the draw. Special word of thanks to our main draw sponsor Gerry Doherty and his team in Supervalu.

The draw will take place live on the Club’s Facebook page next weekend. All the businesses who kindly donated the prizes will be listed too.