Double delight: Sean McVeigh savours more county final glory

For St Eunan’s dual star Sean McVeigh, this was a real double delight!

McVeigh now has two county championship medals in the space of seven days.

A week ago, he was a key part of the St Eunan’s side who took their first county hurling title since 1972 and yesterday he took his second county title with the footballers.

McVeigh, whose father Conor is a native of Loughgiel, was absolutely elated in the aftermath of this famous double.

“I just can’t believe it….the double," he beamed.

“If you had said at the start of the year, that we would do the double I would not have believed it.

“What an effort by so many people in the club over so many years to get so many teams to this level and it is just fantastic”.

So how did this ash artist managed to combine the two codes at such a high standard?

“I don’t know to be honest, it takes a lot of sacrifices and you just make the effort and we have two management teams in hurling and football who have a great understanding and that is a great help.

“We are a dual club with lots of players who play both sports and I am just so delighted”.

But he was not surprised in the slightest at the ease with which they took their 15th title and are now in joint first place with Gaoth Dobhair.

“No, this was no surprise at all as we know the level of talent that is in this squad.

“People were saying we were massive underdogs, but we did everything that was asked of us all through this championship and we were on track apart from the second half against Kilcar.

“We had a game plan and we stuck to it and I thought we showed great composure.

“And just like in the hurling last week against Setanta, we learned from our previous defeats and did not allow them back into the game.

“We were on top from and took control from the start and it is just great for all the hurlers as well and for the whole club.

“And we will certainly enjoy this double”.