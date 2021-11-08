Watch: St Eunan's Conor O'Donnell says 'it couldn't have worked out any better'

Conor O'Donnell Snr, right, celebrates with his brother Niall
Conor O'Donnell has been there on the bad days when one point defeats had to be accepted, but on Sunday he had a big smile on his face after watching his brother, Niall, lift the Dr Maguire Cup.
O'Donnell was one of the star performers at centre half-back and was very pleased with the overall display.
"Look, it was the best performance we put in all year. We had a good first half against Kilcar and I'd say that was the closest we came to fulfilling our potential all year. It couldn't have worked out any better. It happened for us today and I'm delighted, over the moon," he said.
Watch his interview in full with Peter Campbell below
