St Eunan's to have home advantage - arrangements confirmed for Ulster club fixtures

St Eunan's players celebrate their county final win. Photo: Brian McDaid
Donegal SFC champions St Eunan’s will have home advantage for their Ulster Senior Club Championship game against Watty Grahams Glen on Sunday-week.
St Eunan’s, who toppled Naomh Conaill in Sunday’s Donegal SFC final in Ballybofey, will welcome the Derry champions to O’Donnell Park at 1.30pm on November 21.
The winner of the preliminary round game will face the Monaghan champions, Scotstown, in a quarter-final.
The Donegal IFC champions - whoever emerges from Saturday’s replay between Dungloe and Cloughaneely - will face Steelstown at O’Donnell Park on Saturday-week, November 20 at 1.30pm.
The Donegal JFC winners will be away to the Down champions, Aughlisnafin on November 28 at Páirc Esler. Letterkenny Gaels face Downings in Sunday’s final in O’Donnell Park.
Donegal SHC kingpins St Eunan’s will compete in the Ulster Junior Championship. Eugene Organ’s men begin their provincial bid on Saturday, November 27 wit an away clash with Armagh’s Craobh Rua at the Athletic Grounds.
