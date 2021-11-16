UUJ overcome LyIT in second year competition semi-final

LyIT second year team
University of Ulster, Jordanstown had seven points to spare on Letterkenny Institute of Technology in their second year competition semi-final on monday evening.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 1-12
University of Ulster, Jordanstown 2-16
Jack McSharry posted 1-7 for the LyIT scholars, but UUJ had too much in the tank
McSharry registered 205 in a big win over NUI Galway in Mayo last week.
The second year competition was devised as a means of giving players who missed out on first year action due to the Covid-19 shutdown some additional college football.
LyIT: Emmett Maguire; Conor Durkan, Sean Doherty, Dylan Dorrian; Ryan O’Donnell, Jack Gallagher, Anthony Doherty; Bobby McGettigan (0-1), Rory O’Donnell (0-1); Jack McDermott, Keelan Dunleavy (0-1), Rory Coyler; Dylan Doogan (0-1), Jack McSharry (1-7), Oran Winston (0-1). Subs: Ciaran Duffy, Dean Rooney, Niall Diver, Matthew Gallagher, Shane Tolan, Ian Campbell, Eddie Gough, Eoin McKenna, Michael McKelvey, Kevin Doherty, Rory Hirrell.
Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, left, with Paddy Byrne of Sliabh Liag Boat Trips on the pontoon at Teelin pier
Axis Construction has applied to extend the duration of the partially completed development of 58 houses at Lurganboy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.