01 Dec 2021

Exclusive: Martin Regan steps down at Naomh Conaill

Exclusive: Martin Regan steps down at Naomh Conaill

Martin Regan has stepped down as Naomh Conaill manager. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Conaill are on the lookout for a senior football team manager following Martin Regan’s decision to step down.

Regan was appointed manager of Naomh Conaill in December 2014 has guided his team to Donegal SFC crowns in 2015, 2019 and 2020, although the latter is about to undergo an appeal process.

After his first year in charge, 2015, Regan had indicated he was going to move on, although was joined for the following season on the sidelines by Martin Doherty.

Naomh Conaill, who had only ever won the Dr Maguire in 2005 and 2010, were also runners-up under Regan in 2017, 2018 and in the recent 2021 final, where they lost for the first time in 26 matches against St Eunan’s.

The Glenties-based side were Ulster Club SFC finalists in 2019, narrowly losing out to Kilcoo from Down.

Naomh Conaill won a third All-County Football League Division 1 crown this year and under Regan were also two-time winners of the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta na hÉireann, in 2015 and 2016.

Regan, a school teacher at St. Columba's Comprehensive School, succeeded former county man and championship winning captain Paddy Campbell, who joined Declan Bonner's Donegal seniors coaching team in recent weeks.

Regan informed club officials in recent days and he certainly leaves big boots to fill.

