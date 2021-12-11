Search

11 Dec 2021

Ulster JFC test for Downings against Sean McDermotts

Tom Comack

Downings, the Donegal JFC winners, resume their quest for Ulster glory this Saturday when they face Monaghan champions Sean McDermotts at the semi-final stage at Ednerey, Co Fermanagh, on Saturday at 1pm.

They go into the last four clash following an 0-11 to 0-7 win over first-time Down champions, Aughlisnafin, two weeks ago. Downings laid the foundation for their first round win in the first half, following which they led 0-8 to 0-1 at half-time.

But on a day of perfect weather conditions they only added three more points in the second half and lived dangerously for a time in the closing quarter.

“The good thing about the second half performance is that it brought us all back down to earth and made us all realise that we had an awful lot of work to do before the semi-final,” said Barney Curran, team coach and member of the three-man management team.

Curran shares the manager’s bid with Kevin ‘Cookie’ Gallagher and Anthony Boyle.

Sean McDermotts defeated Toome in the Monaghan final 2-12 to 1-6. Powered by Monaghan senior player Niall Kearns in midfield they have registered wins over Tyrone’s highly fancied Fr Rocks, Cookstown, in the preliminary round when they ran out 3-8 to 1-6 winners.

They followed up that win with a narrow 0-16 to 1-11 win over the Armagh champions Belleek. Midfielder Kearns kicked nine points in a man of the match performance against the Armagh champions.

Sean MacCumhaill's club man Mickey McMahon is a member of the Monaghan champions management team. Sean McDermotts from Kilnaclay are his hometown side, where he won a Monaghan IFC title.

“Kearns seems to be their main man,” Curran added. “They are a big, strong, physical team. It is up to us to match them. But we are under no illusion that we face a tough challenge on Saturday.
Downings trained on Tuesday night, despite storm Barra. and again on Thursday.

“All the hard work is done and it is just a matter of winding down now and getting our focus right for Saturday,” Curran said. “ We have a few lads with niggly injuries but nothing too serious or will keep them out of Saturday’s game.

Full-back Tiarnan McBride missed the Aughlisnafin game through injury returned to action last weekend in the U21 championship game against Naomh Muire. He is expected to return to the starting 15. But otherwise no other changes are expected.

“It is a big challenge, But the reward is a big one. Imagine what it would be like preparing for an Ulster final the week leading up to Christmas” said Curran.

On their two previous outings in the Ulster championship Downings lost to Monaghan opposition. In 2012, Drumhowan was a bridge too far in the first round and in 2016 after defeating Magilligan, the Derry champions in the first round, they went down to Blackhill in the provincial semi-final.

