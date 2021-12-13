Search

13 Dec 2021

Conlon, O'Neill star as Malin beat Naomh Muire in U21 B semi

GAA

Josh Conlon and Sean O’Neill were in flying form as Malin continued their good run with a semi-final win over Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses, on Saturday afternoon.

Malin 1-13

Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses 1-10

Conlon hit a goal and three points and O’Neill kicked eight points in the three point win over the men from the Lower Rosses, who had put a strong Downings to the sword seven days earlier.

This was a close contest throughout. Naomh Muire got off to the livelier start and they led 0-4 to 0-2 by the first water-break.

With Conlon and O’Neill rising to the challenge the Inishowen men came on strong in the second quarter and by the time half-time was called they had edged ahead, 0-7 to 0-6.

Conlan’s goal, shortly after half-time, proved to be the decisive score. Malin looked to have moved into the driving seat by the end of the third quarter. Paul Gallagher’s charges were four up by the second water-break as they led 1-10 to 0-9.

Naomh Muire outscored Malinin the closing quarter 1-1 to 0-3, centre half-back Ferdia Doherty netted the goal. But Malin held on to clinch their place in the U21 B final.

Malin: Oran Raymond; Darragh McGeoghegan, Ciaran Doherty, Darragh O'Connor, Michael Walsh; John McLaughlin, Niall Gallagher, Daniel Houghton;  Adam McGonagle, Peter McCallion, Stephen Farren, Sean O'Kane (0-1), Conor O'Neill, Sean O'Neill (0-8, 7f), Josh Conlon (1-3,2f).  Subs: Matthew Mullarkey (0-1) for O’Connor, Jack McLaughlin (F) for Farren, Sean McGreneghan for McCallion, Daniel McLaughlin for N Gallagher; David Doherty for Walsh.

Naomh Muire: Hugh Sweeney; Conor Cannon, Michael Greene, Dominic Boyle; Shane Boyle (0-1), Ferdia Doherty (1-1), Conor Duffy; Joseph  Greene,Tuathal Lunny; Fintan Doherty, Joey Gillespie, Patrick Marry; Jay Doherty (0-2), Jason Gillespie, Eoin Martin (0-5). Subs: Conor Hanlon for  Duffy, Danny Ward for Gillespie; Jamie McCready (0-1) for J Greene. 

