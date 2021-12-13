U21 C: Carndonagh far too strong for Red Hughs

Carndonagh marched into the U21 C final on the back of a big semi-final win over Red Hughs, at the Cross , Killygordon on Saturday afternoon.
Carndonagh 4-10
Red Hughs 0-8
Sean O’Donnell scored two of the goals and Conor O’Donnell and Cian Burke scored the others for the winners who dominated the tie from the first whistle to the last.
Burke, who turned in a man of the match performance at right half forward, along with Conor O’Donnell, Christy McDaid and Christy Diver were also among the point scorers.
Carndonagh who are managed by Conor Fagan, Eoghan Kelly and Conor Doherty will now face St Mary’s, Convoy, in the U21C final, next weekend.
Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Josh Diver, Rory Lynch, Matthew Lafferty; Lorcan Bradley, Cian Doherty (B), Anthony Doherty (B); Will Quinn, Donal Doherty (N)(0-1); Ciaran Burke (1-1), Christy McDaid (0-1), Christy Diver (0-2); Sean O’Donnell (2-0), Paddy Monagle, Conor O’Donnell (1-2). Subs: Adam McLaughlin for Burke, Darragh McCormack (0-2) for Bradley, Olan McLaughlin (0-1) for C Burke; Ronan Browne for Monagle.
