LyIT handed tough Sigerson Cup opener

Letterkenny Institute of Technology have been handed a tough Sigerson Cup draw.
The Port Road students will face IT Carlow, who were the beaten finalists in 2020.
IT Carlow toppled LyIT in the semi-final on that occasion and they will now cross swords next month.
The opening round games are due to take place on the weekend beginning January 10.
The winners of the IT Carlow-LyIT game will meet either IT Sligo or University Limerick in the second round.
LyIT’s Sigerson Cup team is managed this season by Maxi Curran.
