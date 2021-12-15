St Eunan's College lose out to Macartan's in final MacRory Cup game

St Eunan's College squad before the game against Macartan's.
St Eunan’s College lost to St Macartan’s College, Monaghan in their final MacRory Cup game on Wednesday at Garvaghey.
St Eunan’s College 1-11
St Macartans College, Monaghan 2-12
Macartan’s led 1-3 to 0-3 at the break and were 2-7 to 0-8 in front by half-time.
Noah Barrett scored a goal before the second water break for St Eunan’s.
Barrett’s goal narrowed the margin to four points (2-10 to 1-9).
David Boyle too-scored for Gary McDaid’s side with five points.
St Eunans were beaten 0-15 to 0-8 last time out by Holy Trinity, Cookstown having been narrowly edge 1-8 to 1-6 by Academy, Dungannon in their opener.
St Eunan’s College scorers: David Boyle 0-5 (4f), Noah Barrett 1-0, Max Roarty 0-2, Daithi Gildea, Donal Gallagher, Gary Kelly, Gareth Gallagher 0-1 each.
