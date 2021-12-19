Donegal Under-21 hurling final abandoned after player becomes unwell

There was a dramatic and somewhat disturbing end to Sunday's Donegal Under-21 Hurling final when referee Trevor Moloney abandoned the match after a Setanta player became unwell.
The player went to the ground just before half-time in the game at Hibernian Park in Burt.
The player was unable to get up and was attended to by officials and medical personnel before being helped to the sideline.
A short time later, an ambulance arrived and the referee decided to abandon the fixture.
Setanta were leading 1-5 to 0-6 at the time of the abandonment.
It is unclear when the game will be replayed, but it looks like it will be re-fixed for early in the New Year
