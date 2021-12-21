Kevin Sinclair installed as Four Masters manager

Kevin Sinclair has been installed as the senior manager at Four Masters.

Sinclair and his management team took charge of the seniors in August following the departure of Pat Campbell.

Four Masters upset the odds when beating Termon in a senior championship relegation play-off in late October to preserve their senior status for 2022.

That 0-8 to 0-7 win in Convoy prompted Sinclair to point to the future.

“We have a great young squad as well,” he said at the time.

“We’re coming. They have been fabulous since I came in the door. It’s about keeping it going the right way now. The group we have is a fabulous group of wee lads.”

Sinclair and his brother John were already in charge of the senior reserve, minor and under-13 teams at the club when they went into the senior management.

Four Masters won the 2019 Minor League and this year added the delayed 2020 Minor Championship - the club’s first since 2007 - to the sideboard.

Sinclair’s background team includes Decy Bushell, John Sinclair, John Gildea, Garvan Ward and Kevin McShane with the club to compete in the SFC as well as Division Three of the All-County Football League.