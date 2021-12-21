Bundoran seek new boss for 2022

Bundoran are on the lookout for a new manager for the 2022 campaign.

Cathal Corey has departed the Gaelic Park job after a year at the helm.

Corey took over from Terry McCann in January.

While Bundoran managed to stay in the senior championship thanks to an extra time win over Termon in the relegation play-off final, Corey has stepped down from the role.

“Interested applicants should include a detailed description of their management experience, knowledge and expertise,” a notice from the Bundoran club says.

The club have appointed a sub committee who they say expect to 'process applications that fulfil the required criteria at the earliest opportunity and no later than Friday December 31st 2021'.

Corey managed Sligo in 2018 having previously worked in a couple of spells at Naomh Conaill.

Corey was manager of Naomh Conaill when Naomh Conaill won the 2010 Donegal SFC and reached the Ulster club final.

The year previous, he was joint manager alongside Jim McGuinness.

Since then, he has worked with Ulster University Jordanstown, Slaughtneil and Banagher. Having been interviewed for the Donegal senior job twice, Corey took over at Sligo for the 2018 campaign.