LyIT to face University of Limerick in Sigerson Cup at the Air Dome

The NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome has hosted Connacht FBD League this year
Letterkenny Institute of Technology's Round 2A Sigerson Cup fixture against University of Limerick will take place at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.
A late Keelan McGroddy goal meant Letterkenny Institute of Technology finished in style to claim a notable first round win over IT Carlow at Dunganny, Co Meath, on Tuesday on a 1-13 to 0-11 scoreline.
Their upcoming opponents, UL, enjoyed a comfortable 4-15 to 0-7 success over IT Sligo, with Kerry's David Clifford scoring 1-5, Mayo's Eoghan McLaughlin grabbing a goal and Paul Walsh netting two.
Tuesday's fixture will throw-in at 3:30pm.
A number of the LyIT panel have played at the Bekan, Co Mayo venue in the second year league late last year.
