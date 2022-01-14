Search

14 Jan 2022

Last-minute goal leaves LyIT Freshers ‘absolutely sick’

Carlos O'Reilly's early goal had LyIT ahead until the last kick of the night

Last-minute goal leaves LyIT Freshers ‘absolutely sick’

The LyIT freshers before the game at UUJ.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

14 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Institute of Technology suffered last-minute agony at Ulster University, Jordanstown on Thursday night in the Higher Education Division 1 Fresher Football Championship.

 Ulster University, Jordanstown 2-7

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 1-9

A last-minute goal denied the Luke Barrett-managed LyIT a big win.

Carlos O’Reilly’s early goal had LyIT in front and the Port Road students looked like they might upset the odds.

The enforced early withdrawals of O’Reilly and Conor Og Deneghey served as blows for LyIT and they were hit with a last-gasp sucker punch.

Exploring Donegal's varying attitudes to the Dr McKenna Cup

Chris McNulty has a deeper look at Donegal's casual relationship with the Dr McKenna Cup. From once offering a chance of silverware - 'something out of the ordinary' - to the notion the competition is 'all smoke and mirrors'

Barrett described himself as ‘absolutely sick’, remarking that the performance was ‘one of the best I have ever been involved in’.

LyIT are slated to meet St Mary’s next Thursday at O’Donnell Park.


Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Daithai Roberts (0-1f); Conal McDermott, Ferdia Doherty (0-1), Conor Cannon; Carlos O’Reilly (1-1, 1f), Eoghan De Burca, Conor Mc Ginty (0-1); Bannon Corrigan (0-1), Jack Gillespie (0-1); Fionnan Coyle, Jack Alcorn, Conor Og Denneghey;  Daire Gallagher (0-1), Cian Rooney (0-1), Luke Gallagher. Subs: Kevin McGettigan for Denneghey (10), Darren Marley for O’Reilly,  Daniel Ward (0-1) for Alcorn (45)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media