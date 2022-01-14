Last-minute goal leaves LyIT Freshers ‘absolutely sick’

The LyIT freshers before the game at UUJ.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology suffered last-minute agony at Ulster University, Jordanstown on Thursday night in the Higher Education Division 1 Fresher Football Championship.
Ulster University, Jordanstown 2-7
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 1-9
A last-minute goal denied the Luke Barrett-managed LyIT a big win.
Carlos O’Reilly’s early goal had LyIT in front and the Port Road students looked like they might upset the odds.
The enforced early withdrawals of O’Reilly and Conor Og Deneghey served as blows for LyIT and they were hit with a last-gasp sucker punch.
Barrett described himself as ‘absolutely sick’, remarking that the performance was ‘one of the best I have ever been involved in’.
LyIT are slated to meet St Mary’s next Thursday at O’Donnell Park.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Daithai Roberts (0-1f); Conal McDermott, Ferdia Doherty (0-1), Conor Cannon; Carlos O’Reilly (1-1, 1f), Eoghan De Burca, Conor Mc Ginty (0-1); Bannon Corrigan (0-1), Jack Gillespie (0-1); Fionnan Coyle, Jack Alcorn, Conor Og Denneghey; Daire Gallagher (0-1), Cian Rooney (0-1), Luke Gallagher. Subs: Kevin McGettigan for Denneghey (10), Darren Marley for O’Reilly, Daniel Ward (0-1) for Alcorn (45)
