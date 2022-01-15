Loreto Milford manager Doherty admits St Joseph’s Donaghmore 'were better team'

St Joseph’s Donaghmore had too much for Loreto Milford in the MacLarnon Cup. Photo Thomas Gallagher
Loreto Milford manager Adrian Doherty was naturally disappointed at the final whistle and bemoaned the fact they hadn’t matched St Joseph’s Donaghmore for intensity until it was too late in their 2-6 to 0-7 MacLarnon Cup loss.
“We are disappointed but overall the better team won. We simply didn’t match them for intensity in the third quarter,” was how the Loreto manager summed up Friday’s game.
“They really upped their intensity level after half-time. The third quarter was a big quarter and they pulled away from us and then of course they scored the two goals. The goals were big scores.
“ In fairness the lads responded well to the first one and were back in the game when they hit us on the break for the second goal.
“I thought defensively we did very well. After they scored the first goal we had to come out and that left us more open at the back. But overall we are very happy with the defence.
“It really all came down to the third quarter. We didn't win enough ball around the middle and as a result we didn’t get the ball into the forwards.
“ We finished strong and if we had played with the same intensity as we did in the last five minutes throughout the second half it could have been a different story.”
