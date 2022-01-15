Search

15 Jan 2022

Loreto Milford manager Doherty admits St Joseph’s Donaghmore 'were better team'

Milford made their way out of the MacLarnon Cup at the quarter-final stage following a five-point defeat

Loreto Milford manager Doherty admits St Joseph’s Donaghmore 'were better team'

St Joseph’s Donaghmore had too much for Loreto Milford in the MacLarnon Cup. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Tom Comack

15 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie


Loreto Milford manager Adrian Doherty was naturally disappointed at the final whistle and bemoaned the fact they hadn’t matched St Joseph’s Donaghmore for intensity until it was too late in their 2-6 to 0-7 MacLarnon Cup loss. 

“We are disappointed but overall the better team won. We simply didn’t match them for intensity in the third quarter,” was how the Loreto manager summed up Friday’s game. 

“They really upped their intensity level after half-time. The third quarter was a big quarter and they pulled away from us and then of course they scored the two goals. The goals were big scores.

“ In fairness the lads  responded well to the first one and were back in the game when they hit us on the break for the second goal. 

Loreto CS Milford bow out of MacLarnon Cup to St Joseph's Donaghmore

Milford side overcome by the Tyrone outfit who ran out five-point winners in the end

“I thought defensively we did very well. After they scored the first goal we had to come out and that left us more open at the back. But overall we are very happy with the defence. 

“It really all came down to the third quarter. We didn't win enough ball around the middle and as a result we didn’t get the ball into the forwards.

“ We finished strong and if we had played with the same intensity as we did in the last five minutes throughout the second  half it could have been a different story.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media