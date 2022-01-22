Today's Dr McKenna Cup final between Donegal and Monaghan is live on TG4

Peadar Mogan of Donegal in action against Ryan McAnespie of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 North last year
TG4 will carry live coverage from Healy Park this afternoon of Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup final against Monaghan.
Declan's Bonner's side overcame Derry on Tuesday night to reach the decider, while Monaghan won a penalty shoot-out to get past Armagh.
Spórt an lae ar @TG4TV— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 22, 2022
⏰ 13:00
Aussie Rules na mBan
West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows
⏰ 14:45
Corn Uí Bhroin
Áth Cliath v Laois
⏰ 16:50
Corn Mhic Cionnaith
Dún na nGall v Muineachán
⏰ 19:45
Pat Duffy Cup
C&S Neptune v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
Donegal last won the McKenna Cup back in 2018, when they defeated Tyrone in the final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.
Tomorrow week, Donegal open their Allianz League Division 1 campaign against Mayo in Sligo, while Monaghan will be back at Healy Park in Omagh to face All-Ireland champions Tyrone.
