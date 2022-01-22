Search

22 Jan 2022

Today's Dr McKenna Cup final between Donegal and Monaghan is live on TG4

The match will start at 5pm with coverage getting underway at 4:50pm from Omagh's Healy Park

Peadar Mogan of Donegal in action against Ryan McAnespie of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 North last year

Alan Foley

22 Jan 2022

sport@donegallive.ie

TG4 will carry live coverage from Healy Park this afternoon of Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup final against Monaghan.

Declan's Bonner's side overcame Derry on Tuesday night to reach the decider, while Monaghan won a penalty shoot-out to get past Armagh.

Donegal last won the McKenna Cup back in 2018, when they defeated Tyrone in the final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Through the years: A look at Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup wins

Donegal have won the Dr McKenna Cup nine times in the past. Chris McNulty takes a whistle stop tour back in time

Tomorrow week, Donegal open their Allianz League Division 1 campaign against Mayo in Sligo, while Monaghan will be back at Healy Park in Omagh to face All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

