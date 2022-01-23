'A few more weeks' - Declan Bonner offers update on Donegal injuries

Declan Bonner says Donegal fans will be waiting for ‘a few weeks’ to see the remaining injured players returning to his squad.

Donegal begin their Allianz League Division One campaign next Sunday against Mayo at Markievicz Park.

Neil McGee, Hugh McFadden, Stephen McMenamin and Oisin Gallen have yet to see action in 2022.

Bonner confirmed that McMenamin returned to training in the last week, but could only say ‘we’ll see how he responds’ as regards a possible return.

Veteran McGee, who has played 192 times for Donegal, sustained a back injury in last year’s Ulster SFC semi-final defeat by Tyrone.

McGee featured for Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal SFC, but still required extensive winter rehab.

McFadden suffered an injury while playing for Killybegs in the Donegal SFC and remains some way off a return.

“Hugh and Neil are just back in training,” Bonner said.

“Oisin will be out for a few more weeks. They’ll miss the early part of the League campaign. Stephen was back in training this week and we’ll see how he responds.

“It’ll be a few weeks before we see them. We want competition in the squad - and that’s what we have now.”

A Michael Murphy-inspired comeback fell just short in Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup final.

Donegal were nine behind at one behind at one stage in the second half but rallied and were only beaten 1-11 to 0-13.

While the quest for a tenth Dr McKenna Cup proved unsuccessful, Bonner was satisfied with the experience of the four games with Mayo on the horizon next Sunday in Donegal’s Allianz League opener.

He said: “We got four games out of it. Eight days out from the start of the League, where would you get better preparation? We were under the cosh in the first half and that was our own doing.

“We dominated a lot of the second half and we were a threat going forward all the time.

“I felt that it was a very worthwhile campaign. We got a lot of lads on the pitch and we got some of the more senior players game time, which was important. We’d like to have won it, but we came up short and it’s time to get ready for next week.”