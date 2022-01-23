Search

23 Jan 2022

Joe Boyle and Toreen beaten in All-Ireland IHC semi-final

The former Donegal captain and his Mayo team were beaten by five points by the Kildare and Leinster champions

Joe Boyle in action for Tooreen in the Mayo SHC final

Reporter:

Alan Foley

23 Jan 2022 5:51 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

There was disappointment for Joe Boyle and his Toreen team this afternoon as they were beaten in the All-Ireland Club IHC semi-final by Naas in Ballinasloe.

The Kildare and Leinster champions ran out 0-18 to 0-13 winners with former Donegal captain Boyle, a native of Burt, lining out at right half-back for the Mayo side.

Joe Boyle might be playing in Mayo but he'll 'never turn his back on Donegal'

The Burt clubman has an All-Ireland IHC semi-final tomorrow, with Toreen, the Mayo side who won the Connacht championship

Jack Sheridan was the leading Naas scoring, hitting eight points in total, while Toreen, who were 0-9 to 0-7 down at half-time, saw Shane Boland top-scoring with 0-6, five of which were frees.

Naas now take on Kerry’s Kilmoyley in the final, following their 2-15 to 1-12 win over Banagher from Derry. 

