Joe Boyle and Toreen beaten in All-Ireland IHC semi-final

Joe Boyle in action for Tooreen in the Mayo SHC final
There was disappointment for Joe Boyle and his Toreen team this afternoon as they were beaten in the All-Ireland Club IHC semi-final by Naas in Ballinasloe.
The Kildare and Leinster champions ran out 0-18 to 0-13 winners with former Donegal captain Boyle, a native of Burt, lining out at right half-back for the Mayo side.
Jack Sheridan was the leading Naas scoring, hitting eight points in total, while Toreen, who were 0-9 to 0-7 down at half-time, saw Shane Boland top-scoring with 0-6, five of which were frees.
Naas now take on Kerry’s Kilmoyley in the final, following their 2-15 to 1-12 win over Banagher from Derry.
