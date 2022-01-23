Search

23 Jan 2022

Bundoran clubmen to battle it out for Referees’ Administrator's post

Pat Walsh and Eugene McHale are contesting the role recently vacated by Michelle Bennett as the Donegal Referees' Administrator

Pat Walsh and Eugene McHale

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

23 Jan 2022 5:59 PM

After the resignation of Michelle Bennett as the Donegal Referees' Administrator recently it is learned that there will be a vote to decide who replaces her.

Bennett had completed four years in the post and decided not to complete her fifth year. Her place will be taken by either Pat Walsh or Eugene McHale, who both represent the Realt Na Mara club in Bundoran.

Donegal GAA referees' administrator Michelle Bennett vacates role

The Ardara woman said she enjoyed her four years but feels that three is enough for anyone in the position

Both could also be called veteran referees. Walsh has held the post before while McHale, a former Mayo senior footballer, has been refereeing in Donegal for a number of years after previously being a whistler in Sligo.

There will be a vote at County Committee level to decide the issue with the club delegates and County Executive deciding. The vote is likely to be held at the February County Committee meeting.

