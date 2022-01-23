Bundoran clubmen to battle it out for Referees’ Administrator's post

Pat Walsh and Eugene McHale
After the resignation of Michelle Bennett as the Donegal Referees' Administrator recently it is learned that there will be a vote to decide who replaces her.
Bennett had completed four years in the post and decided not to complete her fifth year. Her place will be taken by either Pat Walsh or Eugene McHale, who both represent the Realt Na Mara club in Bundoran.
Both could also be called veteran referees. Walsh has held the post before while McHale, a former Mayo senior footballer, has been refereeing in Donegal for a number of years after previously being a whistler in Sligo.
There will be a vote at County Committee level to decide the issue with the club delegates and County Executive deciding. The vote is likely to be held at the February County Committee meeting.
