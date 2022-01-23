Ulster draws reveal Donegal U20s and minors' championship fate

Last year's Donegal U-20 side reached the Ulster semi-final before losing to Monaghan
The draws for the Ulster Minor and U-20 Championships for 2022 have been made and Donegal will enter the quarter-final round in both.
In the minor championship Luke Barrett's side will play the winners of Fermanagh and Down, who meet in the preliminary round. If Fermanagh win, they would have a home tie while they will have to travel if Down win. In the U-20 championship, Garry Duffy and his team a home draw in the quarter-final against Armagh.
Full draws below:
