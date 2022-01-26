Club Forum to decide Donegal All-County League format for 2022

The club league format for the coming year will be decided next month, most likely after a Club Forum has been held.



At present the Donegal Competitions Control Committee are working on the format with a few ideas while they are also accepting proposals from clubs.



The main challenge for the coming season is based around the number of league games that can be included in a fixture schedule. The decision to do away with relegation at the end of last year means that there are now 12 teams in Division One. To play two rounds of games (22 games) would be impossible while one round (11 games) might be considered too few.

The Donegal assistant secretary, Ed Byrne, who will be secretary of the CCC, this week revealed that a Forum will be held, probably in mid February, at which clubs will have the chance to plan ahead.Before that, proposals from the CCC and those submitted by clubs will be discussed and the findings will be sent to clubs ahead of the Forum. Given that clubs can have three or four championship games, it would be hoped to have somewhere between 13 and 16 league games in a full season.