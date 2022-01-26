Club Forum to decide Donegal All-County League format for 2022

Clubs can pitch their ideas to the CCC for the 2022 season
The club league format for the coming year will be decided next month, most likely after a Club Forum has been held.
At present the Donegal Competitions Control Committee are working on the format with a few ideas while they are also accepting proposals from clubs.
The main challenge for the coming season is based around the number of league games that can be included in a fixture schedule. The decision to do away with relegation at the end of last year means that there are now 12 teams in Division One. To play two rounds of games (22 games) would be impossible while one round (11 games) might be considered too few.
