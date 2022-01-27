Erne Cup final glory for the unstoppable Rosses Community School

The Rosses Community School panel celebrate their victory at O'Donnell Park
Rosses Community School’s U-16 girls stormed to victory in the Erne Cup final this afternoon against St Cecilia's College from Derry.
Rosses Community School 7-14
St Cecilia's College Derry 2-3
From the first whistle, Rosses had control of the contest and ran out the most convincing of winners against the Derry side who must be given credit for their endeavour, with corner-forward Kaci Deery named player of the match.
For Rosses, it was certainly a team effort when you look at the scoreboard, although Tara Geoghegan hitting 4-4 certainly deserves a mention, with a first half hat-trick to her name. Millie Hanlon also got in on the goalscoring act.
At half-time the score was 4-7 to 1-1, with St Cecilia's goal a penalty from Orlaith Cooper.
Whatever chances of a comeback they might’ve been were quickly dispelled as Rosses started the second half as they finished the first. Geoghegan scored her fourth goal and Eimear McCole and Rhianna McCready, the scorer of 1-5, also added the impressive win.
Rosses Community School, Dungloe: Claire Diver; Sarah O'Donnell, Ellie Ward, Erin O'Donnell; Elisha Boyle, Alannah O'Donnell, Amy Timoney; Ulitah Boyle, Aoife McGee (0-1); Eimear McCole (1-0), Rhianna McCready (1-5, 1f), Ellie McGarvey (0-3); Millie Hanlon (1-1), Tara Geoghegan (4-4, 1-0 pen), Leah Duffy. Subs: Emma Wallace, Isabella Sweeney, Ellie Boyle, Ella McBride, Emma Wilson, Amy Wilson, Jessica McGee, Sophia Sweeney, Kayla Gallagher, Annie Kerr, Aoibheann McCann, Mia O'Donnell.
St Cecilia's College, Derry: Chelsea Doyle; Aninia Hutcheson, Eireann Kirk, Ava McGowan; Brianna Doherty, Myah Doherty, Jessica McGuinness; Orlaith Cooper (1-0, 1 pen), Grace McCallion; Abaigh Wilson, Kayleigh Carlin (0-1), Eimear Nash (0-1); Amy Cassidy, Caitlin McCafferty (1-1, 1f), Kaci Deery. Subs: Sophie McLaughlin, Janey O'Kane, Rua Fox, Hannah Bryson.
Referee: Paddy McGonagle (Buncrana).
A young girl enjoying an online baking workshop at home during Cruinniú na nÓg 2021. Credit: Paul McGuckin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.