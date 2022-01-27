Search

27 Jan 2022

Erne Cup final glory for the unstoppable Rosses Community School

Tara Geoghegan hit 4-4 as the Dungloe-based side dominated the contest to take the silverware to the Rosses

Erne Cup final glory for the unstoppable Rosses Community School

The Rosses Community School panel celebrate their victory at O'Donnell Park

Reporter:

Alan Foley at O'Donnell Park

27 Jan 2022 6:28 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Rosses Community School’s U-16 girls stormed to victory in the Erne Cup final this afternoon against St Cecilia's College from Derry.

Rosses Community School 7-14
St Cecilia's College Derry 2-3

From the first whistle, Rosses had control of the contest and ran out the most convincing of winners against the Derry side who must be given credit for their endeavour, with corner-forward Kaci Deery named player of the match.

For Rosses, it was certainly a team effort when you look at the scoreboard, although Tara Geoghegan hitting 4-4 certainly deserves a mention, with a first half hat-trick to her name. Millie Hanlon also got in on the goalscoring act.

At half-time the score was 4-7 to 1-1, with St Cecilia's goal a penalty from Orlaith Cooper.

Whatever chances of a comeback they might’ve been were quickly dispelled as Rosses started the second half as they finished the first. Geoghegan scored her fourth goal and Eimear McCole and Rhianna McCready, the scorer of 1-5, also added the impressive win.

Rosses Community School gearing up for Erne Cup Ulster final

The Dungloe-based side put in a fantastic performance at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence to seal their place in the decider, which will be against another Donegal school - St Columba's of Stranorlar - next week

Rosses Community School, Dungloe: Claire Diver; Sarah O'Donnell, Ellie Ward, Erin O'Donnell; Elisha Boyle, Alannah O'Donnell, Amy Timoney; Ulitah Boyle, Aoife McGee (0-1); Eimear McCole (1-0), Rhianna McCready (1-5, 1f), Ellie McGarvey (0-3); Millie Hanlon (1-1), Tara Geoghegan (4-4, 1-0 pen), Leah Duffy. Subs: Emma Wallace, Isabella Sweeney, Ellie Boyle, Ella McBride, Emma Wilson, Amy Wilson, Jessica McGee, Sophia Sweeney, Kayla Gallagher, Annie Kerr, Aoibheann McCann, Mia O'Donnell.

St Cecilia's College, Derry: Chelsea Doyle; Aninia Hutcheson, Eireann Kirk, Ava McGowan; Brianna Doherty, Myah Doherty, Jessica McGuinness; Orlaith Cooper (1-0, 1 pen), Grace McCallion; Abaigh Wilson, Kayleigh Carlin (0-1), Eimear Nash (0-1); Amy Cassidy, Caitlin McCafferty (1-1, 1f), Kaci Deery. Subs: Sophie McLaughlin, Janey O'Kane, Rua Fox, Hannah Bryson.

Referee: Paddy McGonagle (Buncrana).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media