Search

28 Jan 2022

Cassidy's Laochra Gael tops the TG4 Player charts for 2021

The former Donegal skipper was the first instalment of the series last January and gained a huge viewership both on television the on the TG4 Player

Cassidy's Laochra Gael tops the TG4 Player charts for 2021

Kevin Cassidy was

Reporter:

Alan Foley

28 Jan 2022 12:23 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Kevin Cassidy's Laochra Gael was the most watched programme on the TG4 Player in 2021.

A total of 14,162 people watched the show on the Player over the course of the year, with the programme also aired on television three times and attracting a high viewership.

McHugh: 'Michael Hegarty was one of the strongest - from being a sheep-farmer'

Martin McHugh won an All-Ireland with Donegal in 1992 and believes footballers nowadays are sometimes neglecting the basics

Its first screening, on January 7, 2021, attracted an average of 30,900, with a peak of 47,900. The repeat, three days later, averaged 25,900 and peaked at 43,200 before a rerun in October, had had 24,700 average and 60,400.

Laochra Gael is a GAA sports in an hour-long format, now in its 22nd series, bringing each player's personal stories to screen.

'Martin McGuinness - Trodaí, Idirbheartaí, Polaiteoir' was Tg4's most watched programme of the year, with its January screening averaging 74,600 and hitting a peak of 96,700. It was watched 7,853 times on the Player.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media