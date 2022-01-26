McHugh: 'Michael Hegarty was one of the strongest - from being a sheep-farmer'

Martin McHugh at the launch of the Allianz Leagues in Towney today
Martin McHugh has questioned why the modern Gaelic footballer needs to spend so much time in the gym and not enough time on the field.
McHugh insisted players who did manual work were every bit as powerful and even more skillful, giving the example of his Kilcar clubman Michael Hegarty, who was one of the most gifted players ever to wear the Donegal jersey. Hegarty last year lined out for his club for a 26th successive season, aged 42.
"Michael Hegarty who played with Donegal is one of the strongest players I've seen playing,” McHugh said in Towney at the launch of the Allianz League. “I was lucky enough to play a bit with him but he never did any gym work. He got it from being a sheep-farmer and doing manual work.
Michael Hegarty helped Donegal to the 2011 Ulster SFC crown
"Martin Gavigan was another player I played with and he was very, very physically strong and he was a rower. When I took over Cavan, Bernard Morris was a pig-farmer, he was naturally strong and in my opinion, lads like them are stronger than the modern day player who is doing weights all the time and no manual work.
“It has changed completely that way. They're spending more time in the gym and doing meetings and analysing different teams but we spent more time on the field with a ball."
