26 Jan 2022

Brennan pushing for fitness as Donegal begin Division 1 campaign

Donegal open their Allianz League Division 1 with a fixture against Mayo in Sligo on Sunday

Jamie Brennan of Donegal leaves the field with an injury during the Dr McKenna Cup Semi-Final match between Donegal and Derry

Reporter:

Alan Foley

26 Jan 2022 7:38 PM

Donegal open their Allianz League Division 1 campaign with a rendezvous with Mayo, at Markievicz Park on Sunday, throw-in 1:45pm.

With Castlebar’s McHale Park currently undergoing pitch resurfacing works, the fixture will take place at Sligo's home ground. Declan Bonner’s Donegal aim to hit the ground running in a campaign where they have four home games, as well as trips to Dublin and Kerry.

Bonner watched his side go down 1-11 to 0-13 in the Dr McKenna Cup final last Saturday against Monaghan, although would take certain solace in the second half performance which saw his side reduce their arrears from nine to one, as well as the performance of Michael Murphy.

The Donegal captain, who was carrying a hamstring injury last season, saw his 2021 campaign end following a missed penalty and first half dismissal in his side’s 0-23 to 1-14 loss to eventual Ulster and All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the provincial semi-final.

Murphy has yet to start a game in 2022 but has been moving well and saw his involvement increase in each of the last three outings, culminating in six points and a lifting of the tide showing against Monaghan.

“Michael looked sharp when he went in there,” Bonner said of Murphy. “He had a real calming influence and he has real leadership qualities that is difficult to get. He has been around so long and he is a real leader.”

The main concern is Jamie Brennan, who hobbled off just before half-time in Donegal’s 2-9 to 0-11 win over Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final last Tuesday.

“Jamie Brennan has trained and we’ll see how he responds, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be available,” Bonner added.
Aside that, Donegal will work off perhaps the more experienced members of the McKenna Cup panel, with Shaun Patton expected to return in goal having watched on last Saturday as Michael Lynch deputised.

Neil McGee, Hugh McFadden, Daire Ó Baoill, Stephen McMenamin and Oisin Gallen have yet to see action in 2022. Bonner confirmed that McMenamin is the furthest advanced of that quartet, having began training.

“We have what we have. It’s too short for Neil, Stephen, Oisin, Daire and Hugh. They won’t see games in the early stages, but maybe by the middle of it they’ll be back in.



“We want to win every game that we play but ultimately we want to be in a position where we have 30 fit bodies ready to go and at their peak for Armagh in April. You want to go and win every match but we have to be sensible. You don’t take risks.”

In Mayo, Jason Doherty and Lee Keegan, the 2016 Footballer of the Year, are back training and in contention to start having sat out the FBD League, where Mayo contested only one match - a 0-17 to 0-13 loss against Galway in the Connact AirDome.

Mayo fielded five debutants that night, corner-backs Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels) and Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), with Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites) starting in the half-forward line. Centre-back Ruairi Keane (Mayo Gaels) and versatile half-forward Paddy Heneghan (Castlebar Mitchels) coming on.

The fallout from Mayo’s All-Ireland SFC defeat to Tyrone last September means All-Star midfielder Matthew Ruane will miss both Sunday’s opener and his side’s fixture away to Monaghan the following weekend. Ruane received a two-match suspension after he was dismissed by match referee Joe McQuillan.

Kevin McLoughlin has not rejoined the panel yet following Knockmore’s run in the Connacht SFC, while Cillian O’Connor is still continuing his rehabilitation following a ruptured Achilles tendon and Enda Hesson is also out. Fergal Boland picked up a knock playing for Toreen in the All-Ireland Club IHC semi-final against Naas.

