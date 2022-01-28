O'Neill's have released a new Donegal goalkeeper jersey - and it looks the part

O'Neill's officially launched the new Donegal jersey early last month and now they're followed it up with the goalkeeper jersey.
Shaun Patton and Michael Lynch have played two games apiece this year in the Dr McKenna Cup for Donegal and the Allianz League starts on Sunday with Declan Bonner's team travelling to Sligo to take on Mayo.
Like the home jersey, the new sponsors on the sleeves of London and Dublin based POD-TRAK owned by Paul O’Donnell from Glencolmcille, and also Global Hydrate who joined as their new hydration partners earlier in 2021.
The jersey also retains their long-term sponsors Abbey Hotel on the back and the change of ownership of KN to CIRCET is reflected on the front.
