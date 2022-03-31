Search

01 Apr 2022

Mac's View: Donegal can be happy with display and they made Armagh show their hand

Donegal's All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff pleased with the progress Donegal are making and also happy that they broke the O'Donnell Park hoodoo with the win over Armagh

Brian McEniff talking to Peter Campbell

31 Mar 2022 9:22 PM

Sunday in O'Donnell Park for me was a strange game. We scored 1-10 in the first half and looked good but then hit only 0-3 in normal time in the second half before we got the late winner from Patrick McBrearty in added time.
Where did we go wrong in that second half, or what happened?

We also gifted Armagh a very bad goal. The goalkeeper should really have fielded the ball. It was not one that was on the line and where he was challenged. Without that goal we could have been easily 1-10 to 0-5 up at half-time and on our way to an easy win.

Then in the second half we had the missed penalty, which would also have put the game to bed.
But fair play to Armagh for the comeback. McGeeney held back a couple of boys back, Rian O'Neill and Rory Grugan and when they came in they made quite a difference.



But at least they had to show their hand, and it gave the Donegal management an insight of what to expect in the championship.

Rian O'Neill is definitely a quality player and someone who could give us a whole lot of problems in a 70 minute games.
It was a great game to watch and some aspects of our game were quite good and we continue to improve, which is most important.

Patrick McBrearty is coming on a power with a brilliant display. Another couple of weeks and he will be in really top form. His touch on the ball and point taking was special, especially the last one.

Michael Murphy again played well. He was unfortunate with the penalty and I would prefer in Gaelic football when taking a penalty to go for power. I might suggest that our goalkeeper, Shaun Patton, could be tried out at taking penalties. He kicks a lot of dead ball during the game he would be well practiced and he has the power as we can see from his kick-outs.
It was good to see Michael Langan back and he will be a big addition when fully fit. It was also important that we broke our duck in O'Donnell Park. It wasn't easy as we won the game two or three times.

I felt that Brendan McCole got a dirty slap during the game which went unpunished. And the tackle on Jamie Brennan for the penalty should have resulted in a red card. I don't think even a yelllow was shown. I thought Jamie showed his best form to date and is beginning to look sharp again.

Jason McGee took his goal very well and big Hugh McFadden got more game time on the pitch. It would be good to get the Buncrana man Caolan McGonagle back on the pitch as he has a physical presence.
There would be concern that three forwards did not raise a flag. We can't be depending on two or three men to carry us through.

There is good spirit in that Armagh team and they won't be easy put down. They had three opportunies late in game, all left of the posts. It could have made life very difficult for us. We will have our work cut out in the championship. But then it will be in MacCumhaill Park, which should be worth something to us.


But there were some aspects that were satisfactory, our domination of the game in the first half and boys are getting sharp. And we were playing an Armagh team that had more training under their belts.
It is all about sharpness from here on in. We will be an awful lot sharper going into the championship match, as we are continuing to improve.

It was unfortunate what happened after the match and I don't want to mention it because I don't know what's in the referee's report. We'll see what comes back from headquarters.

Overall, I had a very enjoyable day in O'Donnell Park, sitting alongside Anthony Gallagher and Hughie McClafferty and there were quite a few balls hopped in the stand.

DISAPPOINTED
I was very, very disappointed for our hurlers who went down in the league semi-final to a young Sligo team. We beat them in Sligo and we should be beating them.

Our minor footballers went to Derry and I have to credit them with a very good win against a top team. We have a chance of qualifying when we meet Sligo this Saturday, but it looks as if Derry will pip us.

And I want to wish our U-20s all the best when they start their Ulster campaign on Friday night in MacCumhaill Park against Armagh. They have won the Leo Murphy and have been showing up well.

The all county league starts on Saturday and wish all the clubs success. We have had good weather recently and pitches are in good shape.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell

