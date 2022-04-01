Tobin says ‘Leo Murphy Cup win was a massive boost’ ahead of Ulster opener

St Eunan's College principal Damien McCroary welcomed their county captains - Donegal Gallagher (U-17), Kieran Tobin (U-20) and Michael Murphy (senior) this week
Kieran Tobin, the county U-20 captain, believes after winning the Leo Murphy Cup, Donegal are ready to kick on when they go head-to-head with Armagh on tonight in their Ulster quarter-final, throw-in 8pm.
Donegal go into the game on the back of four straight wins in the Leo Murphy Cup, a warm-up competition for the championship.
“The league was a massive help to us this year and to get four wins out of four games was huge for us” said the captain and St Eunan’s clubman, who was a Donegal SFC and U-21A championship winner last season. “To win silverware at any time of the year is wild important. It is a boost and hopefully a massive help to us going forward.”
However the stylish defender insists that Armagh will be no pushover and will not be lacking motivation after Donegal also ended their championship season - first day out - also in Ballybofey.
“This is the second year we’ve had them,” Tobin added. “There are no easy games in Ulster and Armagh for sure are a top side. They are very physical and we know what they are going to bring to the table. Hopefully it will be a good contest and one we can pull through.
“There are a serious number of players competing for places. There are 20 to 25 boys up to 30 pushing really hard. The competition for places is massive and it is a good headache for Gary and the backroom team and it is very promising for us going forward.”
"All we are expected to do is perform on the field. I was lucky enough to captain this team too at minor and there are a good few of that team that have come through. This group of lads have been together for a long time and we may have been a bit unlucky in the past so hopefully we can do something this year.”
