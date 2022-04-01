Search

01 Apr 2022

Tobin says ‘Leo Murphy Cup win was a massive boost’ ahead of Ulster opener

The St Eunan's defender will lead Donegal out for their Ulster U-20 quarter-final against Armagh

St Eunan's College principal Damien McCroary welcomed their county captains - Donegal Gallagher (U-17), Kieran Tobin (U-20) and Michael Murphy (senior) this week

Tom Comack

01 Apr 2022 7:18 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Kieran Tobin, the county U-20 captain, believes after winning the Leo Murphy Cup, Donegal are ready to kick on when they go head-to-head with Armagh on tonight in their Ulster quarter-final, throw-in 8pm.

Donegal go into the game on the back of four straight wins in the Leo Murphy Cup, a warm-up competition for the championship.

“The league was a massive help to us this year and to get four wins out of four games was huge for us” said the captain and St Eunan’s clubman, who was a Donegal SFC and U-21A championship winner last season. “To win silverware at any time of the year is wild important. It is a boost and hopefully a massive help to us going forward.”



However the stylish defender insists that Armagh will be no pushover and will not be lacking motivation after Donegal also ended their championship season - first day out - also in Ballybofey.

“This is the second year we’ve had them,” Tobin added. “There are no easy games in Ulster and Armagh for sure are a top side. They are very physical and we know what they are going to bring to the table. Hopefully it will be a good contest and one we can pull through.

“There are a serious number of players competing for places. There are 20 to 25 boys up to 30 pushing really hard. The competition for places is massive and it is a good headache for Gary and the backroom team and it is very promising for us going forward.”

The captain is one of 13 players in the squad that featured in last year's run to the Ulster semi-final and wins over Armagh and Tyrone before losing in dramatic fashion to Monaghan. He also captained this group at minor back in 2017.

“The captaincy is a great honour,” Tobin said. “But there are a lot of leaders in the squad. There are a number of other lads that can stand up and lead and that is good for the team driving forward. We, as players, just want to go out on the pitch and do the business. There are enough men in the backroom to do all the talking.

"All we are expected to do is perform on the field. I was lucky enough to captain this team too at minor and there are a good few of that team that have come through. This group of lads have been together for a long time and we may have been a bit unlucky in the past so hopefully we can do something this year.”

