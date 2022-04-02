McErlean hits two goals as Naomh Colmcille win cracking opening league game against Naomh Brid

Naomh Colmcille 4-7
Naomh Brid 2-11
There was a great opening game of the season at Pairc Colmcille with the home side prevailing by two points.
While Ryan Brogan had the opening point for the visitors points from Reece Duncan and Daniel Clarke replied before Ryan McErlean drove to the net on 14 minutes.
The teams exchanged points before Darragh Brogan goals for Naomh Brid on 20 minutes. At half-time frees from Shane Monaghan and Clarke had the home side 1-5 to 1-2 ahead.
McErlean and Clarke points pushed the lead to five but a Ryan Brogan goal and Darragy Brogan point left the minimum between the sides. A second goal from McErlean pushed N Colmcille four clear with 10 minutes left.
Naomh Brid hit two points but a third goal from Jordan Gallagher left it 3-7 to 2-5 on 45 minutes.
Naomh Brid had kept chipping away at points with Eoin Rush to the fore but a fourth goal from Bradley Doherty was to be the decisive score.
Naomh Brid had a chance to get a draw in the final minutes but Callum Gallagher's penalty went over the bar to end a very exciting game with Naomh Brid ruing hitting 18 wides.
Naomh Colmcille scorers: Ryan McErlean 2-1; Bradley Doherty, Jordan Gallagher 1-0 each; Daniel Clarke 0-3; S Gallagher, R Duncan, S Monaghan 0-1 each
Naomh Brid scorers: Ryan Brogan 1-2, Eoin Rush 0-5, Darragh Brogan 1-1, Callum Gallagher 0-2, Darren Russell 0-1.
NAOMH COLMCILLE: M Whoriskey; C Kennedy, M Friel, J Gildea; J Kernan, P Friel, O McFadden; B Doherty, S Gallagher; D McNamee, S Monaghan, R Duncan; J McDaid, D Clarke, R McErlean. Subs: J Fullerton for Kernan; J Gallagher for McNamee; E Barr for Duncan; J Davenport for McDaid.
NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Craig Harron, Sean Gormley, TJ Gallagher; Eoin McGarrigle, Damian Cleary, Gary McCafferty; Gearoid Gallagher, Tom Gallagher; Eoin Quinn, Darren Russell, Liam Duffy; Darragh Brogan, Callum Gallagher, Ryan Brogan. Subs: Eoin Rush for E Quinn; Clint Walsh.
