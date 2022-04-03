Search

03 Apr 2022

Late goals see Tyrone overcome Donegal U-14 Girls in Ulster Silver final

Donegal were right in the mix for long spells before the Red Hands pulled away to win in the final 15 minutes

The Donegal U-14 girls panel who contested the Ulster Silver Final

Reporter:

Alan Foley

03 Apr 2022 11:37 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal Under-14 girls have the All-Ireland Blitz Series on Saturday, April 16, following their loss to Tyrone in the  Ulster Silver Final at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Tyrone 3-10
Donegal 0-8

Donegal were 0-4 to 0-3 in front at half-time, with three points from Ashling Migan, with Eimear Doherty also on the mark. Caitlin McFadden opened the second half scoring for Donegal only for Tyrone to hit three on the bounce to move 0-6 to 0-5 in front. Caoimhe Gallagher levelled it at 0-6 to 0-6.

However, with Kayla McHugh hitting Donegal's seventh point, Tyrone Erin McGinn grabbed a goal right before the second half water-break and after it, another Red Hand goal came from Lucy McCullagh, with the same player adding a third eight minutes from time. Hannah McGowan scored Donegal's last point.

