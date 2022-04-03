Late goals see Tyrone overcome Donegal U-14 Girls in Ulster Silver final

The Donegal U-14 girls panel who contested the Ulster Silver Final
The Donegal Under-14 girls have the All-Ireland Blitz Series on Saturday, April 16, following their loss to Tyrone in the Ulster Silver Final at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Tyrone 3-10
Donegal 0-8
Donegal were 0-4 to 0-3 in front at half-time, with three points from Ashling Migan, with Eimear Doherty also on the mark. Caitlin McFadden opened the second half scoring for Donegal only for Tyrone to hit three on the bounce to move 0-6 to 0-5 in front. Caoimhe Gallagher levelled it at 0-6 to 0-6.
However, with Kayla McHugh hitting Donegal's seventh point, Tyrone Erin McGinn grabbed a goal right before the second half water-break and after it, another Red Hand goal came from Lucy McCullagh, with the same player adding a third eight minutes from time. Hannah McGowan scored Donegal's last point.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.