Jason Quigley helps Sean MacCumhaills to win on his GAA return

Jason Quigley in action against Milford. Photo: Chris Doherty
Jason Quigley scored two points on his competitive debut for Sean MacCumhaills reserves on Saturday night.
The Ballybofey boxer has taken to the Gaelic football pitch in recent weeks since recovering from a broken jaw.
Quigley ended a 15-year exile from the pitch as lined out alongside Paul Kelly on Saturday as MacCumhaills defeated Milford 2-20 to 0-11.
Quigley arched over a neat point late in the first half with the Finnsiders leading 0-10 to 0-7.
Paddy Hannigan netted two second-half goals to take MacCumhaills out of reach and Quigley tacked on a neat point after a well-worked move during a late flurry.
In November, Quigley faced Demetrius Andrade for the WBO world middleweight title in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Quigley suffered a broken jaw when losing via a second round stoppage, but the 30-year-old’s injury has now healed.
Hannigan hit 2-6 with Brian Patton (0-4), Ryan Duffy (0-3) and Rory Mulligan contributing multiple points alongside Quigley with Dougie McDaid, Darren McGowan and Kelly also weighing in with scores.
Enumerators will return to collect the completed forms starting from April 4 and no later than May 6
Inishowen group annoyed at Green Party leader's decision to renew gold and silver prospecting licences
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.