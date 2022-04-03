Search

03 Apr 2022

Jason Quigley helps Sean MacCumhaills to win on his GAA return

The Ballybofey boxer posted two points in a big win over Milford for MacCumhaills' reserves

Jason Quigley MacCumhaills

Jason Quigley in action against Milford. Photo: Chris Doherty

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Moyle View Park

03 Apr 2022 3:07 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jason Quigley scored two points on his competitive debut for Sean MacCumhaills reserves on Saturday night.

The Ballybofey boxer has taken to the Gaelic football pitch in recent weeks since recovering from a broken jaw.

Quigley ended a 15-year exile from the pitch as lined out alongside Paul Kelly on Saturday as MacCumhaills defeated Milford 2-20 to 0-11.

Quigley arched over a neat point late in the first half with the Finnsiders leading 0-10 to 0-7.

Bradley-Walsh leads the way as MacCumhaills begin with win in Milford

Both sides are under new management and it was MacCumhaills who got 2022 off and running with a win

Paddy Hannigan netted two second-half goals to take MacCumhaills out of reach and Quigley tacked on a neat point after a well-worked move during a late flurry.

In November, Quigley faced Demetrius Andrade for the WBO world middleweight title in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Quigley suffered a broken jaw when losing via a second round stoppage, but the 30-year-old’s injury has now healed.

Hannigan hit 2-6 with Brian Patton (0-4), Ryan Duffy (0-3) and Rory Mulligan contributing multiple points alongside Quigley with Dougie McDaid, Darren McGowan and Kelly also weighing in with scores.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media