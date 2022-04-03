Buncrana player makes debut alongside father for win over Convoy

Adrian McColgan and Fionn McColgan
Fionn McColgan made his debut for Buncrana reserves alongside his father, Adrian, on Saturday evening.
McColgan the younger lined out in defence and it was a memorable day as he was joined by his dad.
Buncrana were 0-3 to 0-1 behind at half-time, but hit back to win 1-8 to 0-6.
Niall Breslin bagged the second-half goal for the Scarvey men. Breslin netted on 42 minutes and they kicked on for the win.
