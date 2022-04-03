Glenfin back in Division 1 with a bang with big win at Cloughaneely

There might have been an element of luck about how it started for Glenfin but there was nothing fortunate about how it panned out with a comprehensive away win at Cloughaneely.

Cloughaneely 0-6

Glenfin 1-12

Sean Ward put in an impressive show for the visitors, scoring 1-5, with all but one from play for the team who may have sneaked into Division 1 through the back door with the restructure, but, if today is anything to go by, showed they're more than at ease in their surroundings.

With the weather worsening by the minute, the Cloughaneely mood might’ve gone south too with the concession of Ward’s third minute goal.

The Glenfin centre-forward, looking up at the posts, took a pop and as the ball danced unpredictably in the air - taking an eternity - you could nearly have sold raffle tickets to see where it would land. Unfortunately for Shaun McClafferty, the Cloughaneely goalkeeper, the ball flew into the top corner of the net.

The wind was so unpredictable, Glenfin, playing against it, found their coordinates first and Odhran McGlynn and Ward made for a 1-2 to 0-0 lead. Cloughaneely finally got going thanks to an excellent Ciaran Coll free on 18 minutes and with Noel Sweeney and Conor Coyle adding points.

At half-time it was 1-3 to 0-4 for the visitors. Like the first half, though, it was Glenfin who were first to settle and they hit six points on the spin, with Ward hitting three, Ross Marley two and Daniel and Aaron McGlynn on the mark for a 1-10 to 0-4.

Jason Morrow, at full-forward for Glenfin, saw two goal chances go and Coyle scored Cloughaneely’s first second half point on 52. At that stage though, the damage was done with the Glenfin making a fantastic start to the campaign.

Glenfin scorers: Sean Ward (1-5, 1f), Ross Marley (0-2), Odhran McGlynn, Daniel McGlynn, Aaron McGlynn, Jason Morrow, Mark McGinty jnr (0-1)

Cloughaneely scorers: Ciaran Coll (0-3, 3f), Noel Sweeney, Conor Coyle, Dermot Coyle (0-1)

Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty; Noel Sweeney, Michael Fitzgerald, Fionn McGinley; Lee O’Brien, Ciaran McFadden, Cian McFadden; Mark Harley, Shaun Curran; Conor Coyle, Cathal McGeever, Cillian Gallagher; Blake McGarvey, Ciaran Scanlon, Ciaran Coll. Subs: Dermot Coyle for Cian McFadden (42), Sean Geaney for Gallagher, Paul Sweeney for Curran (45), Cian Doogan for Coll (58)

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Garym Herron; Ross Marley, Frank McGlynn, Mark McGinty jnr; Stephen Carr, Stephen Ward; Karl McGlynn, Sean Ward, Odhran McGlynn; Aaron McGlynn, Jason Morrow, Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Shane McGinty for Daniel McGlynn (49), Gary Dorrian for Marley (51), Ronan Carlin for Aaron McGlynn (52)

Referee: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)