St Michael's start with impressive win at Gaoth Dobhair

The fixtures might've seemed daunting for their new management team, but St Michael's made a fine start to the All-County Football League Division 1 season with a two-point win at Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday.

Gaoth Dobhair 0-9

St Michael's 0-11

St Eunan’s come to the Bridge next weekend, although St Michael’s can be buoyed by their opening day success. At Magheragallon, it was 0-3 to 0-3 at half-time, with Cian Mulligan and Eamon McGee on target for the home side, under the stewardship of Trevor Alcorn for the first time, with Andrew Kelly on the mark for St Michael’s.

Gaoth Dobhair, for whom Neil McGee played the hour, had their chances to be in a much better position with McGee and Gavin McBride both going close when looking for goals. Mulligan also made a good opportunity for himself only to show wide.

In the second half, it went onto 0-7 each with St Michael’s scoring through Colin McFadden and Oisin Langan, while Michael Carroll and Niall Friel kept the hosts in touch.

Both sides had further goal chances, with McFadden out of luck thanks to a save from Christopher Sweeney and then Friel hitting the post. However, Martin McElhinney and Bryan Creed struck points late in the day for St Michael’s to edge their way to a very good win.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Gavin McBride (0-2,2f), Cian Mulligan (0-2), Niall Friel, Ethan Harkin, Eamon McGee, Aidan Breathnach and Michael Carroll (0-1 each).

St Michael’s scorers: Andrew Kelly (0-3, 2f), Martin McElhinney (0-2, 1m), Bryan Creed, James Hunter, Colin McFadden, John McFadden, Eoghan Kelly (0-1)

Gaoth Dobhair: Gavin Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Gary McFadden, James Ó Baoill; Niall Friel, Neil McGee, Aidan Breathnach; Michael Carroll, Peter McGee; Cian Mulligan, Ethan Harkin, Shaun Doherty; Odhrán MacNiallais, Gavin McBride, Eamon McGee. Subs: Eoin De Burca for P McGee (35), Fiachra Coyle for Doherty (53).

St Michael's: Dean McColgan; James Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Stephen Doak; Eoghan Kelly, Oisin Langan, Hugh O'Donnell; Bryan Creed, Kyle McGarvey; Lorcan McDaid, Colin McFadden, John McFadden; Andrew Kelly, Martin McElhinney, Ruairi Friel. Subs: Conan Brennan for McDaid (half-time), Edward O'Reilly for J McFadden (58).

Referee: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada).