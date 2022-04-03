First blood to Setanta with victory over St Eunan's in Senior Hurling League

St Eunan's against Setanta was a repeat of last season's Donegal SHC final
A much stronger Setanta side had a deserved victory over St Eunan’s who fielded seven debutants at O’Donnell Park in the first fixture of the 2022 Senior Hurling League.
St Eunan’s 0-9
Setanta 3-12
Two well struck goals from the physically powerful Josh Cronolly McGee in the 11th and 13th minutes gave the winners a solid platform which they never looked like losing.
And Eunan’s top player Cormac Finn was lined on 15 minutes which left the home side with the steepest of hills to climb.
Eunan’s battled well and Sean Halvey, Colm Flood and Kevin Kealy battled well for the reigning champions in a tie where both sides were missing their county players. The winners led by 2-8 to 0-5 at the break, but a quick goal from Ryan Coyle for the winners, effectively sealed this affair.
