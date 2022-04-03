Watch: Glenfin's Sean Ward admits he didn't even know he'd goaled today

Sean Ward scored 1-5 for Glenfin in Falcarragh
Sean Ward's luck was certainly in when he bagged a third minute goal against Cloughaneely this afternoon, which was Glenfin's first score on their return to Division 1.
Kicking into the wind, Ward's shot for a point was held up in the wind so long the forward admitted he turned his back on it before it flew into the Cloughaneely net.
"I was sure it was about 20 yards wide and I turned for the kick-off but luckily it went into the net," he said afterwards. Watch his interview below.
Enumerators will return to collect the completed forms starting from April 4 and no later than May 6
Inishowen group annoyed at Green Party leader's decision to renew gold and silver prospecting licences
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.