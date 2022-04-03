Search

03 Apr 2022

Watch: Glenfin's Sean Ward admits he didn't even know he'd goaled today

The teenager scored an unusual goal to say the least, but hitting 1-5 on the day at Cloughaneely was no fluke

Sean Ward scored 1-5 for Glenfin in Falcarragh

Alan Foley

03 Apr 2022 8:10 PM

Sean Ward's luck was certainly in when he bagged a third minute goal against Cloughaneely this afternoon, which was Glenfin's first score on their return to Division 1.

Kicking into the wind, Ward's shot for a point was held up in the wind so long the forward admitted he turned his back on it before it flew into the Cloughaneely net.

Glenfin back in Division 1 with a bang with big win at Cloughaneely

David Carroll and Gareth Martin's first game in charge showed the pre-season was completed diligently in Glenfin

"I was sure it was about 20 yards wide and I turned for the kick-off but luckily it went into the net," he said afterwards. Watch his interview below.

