04 Apr 2022

Special day as Four Masters' Robyn O'Rourke receives award from LGFA President

Robyn O'Rourke was honoured at Tir Chonaill Park on Sunday before scoring a point against Dungloe

Robyn O'Rourke receives her award from LGFA President Micheál Naughton.

Chris McNulty

04 Apr 2022 10:58 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Sunday was a memorable day for Four Masters woman Robyn O’Rourke.

Micheál Naughton, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, was at Tir Chonaill Park to present Robyn with an award.

As part of the Ulster GAA inclusion initiative, Robyn received the prestigious award for her contribution to Four Masters, and particularly her involvement with the Four Masters senior ladies team.

Robyn’s big morning continued when she scored a superb point against Dungloe.

Dungloe won the Division 3 game 3-13 to 1-8, but it will not have taken away from the day.

Four Masters said: “Robyn is a valued member of the senior panel at Four Masters. Her involvement and contribution to the team over the past number of years has been immeasurable.

“Robyn is reliably always the first player to arrive for training, whereby she then assists  the management team (Paddy Muldoon and Danny Hayden) with the set up of equipment for training, the organisation of bibs and jerseys.

“Robyn has also contributed on the playing field and is always the go to person for a good hand pass in the forward line.

“We are most grateful to other clubs who visit and referees who assist in the promotion and inclusion of players similar to Robyn and we are absolutely thrilled that Robyn received this worthy award for all her extraordinary efforts, commitment and support to the ladies senior team at Four Masters.”

Last year, Ulster GAA launched its new GAA for All HERO Programme, designed to honour those with a learning or physical disability and to promote inclusion in communities.

