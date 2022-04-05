Last Friday saw the end of the Packie McNamee journey for Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club.

A journey that started back in 2017, the short stage presentation about Packie McNamee and his neighbour Hugh, delivered two Donegal, two Ulster and one All-Ireland Scór titles for the Letterkenny based GAA club.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Letterkenny Gaels were allowed to hold onto the All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Cup for two years, won back in February 2020. The comedy recitation was originally written by Convoy native Fergus Cleary and modified and adapted for stage by Brian Sweeney.

Brian Sweeney handed back the Scór na nÓg All Ireland Cup to Fergus MacAoidh on Friday and presented Fergus with a complimentary copy of the Letterkenny Gaels 25th Anniversary book.

As Donegal Cultural officer at the time, Fergus was a great support to Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club. 2020 was a proud year for Fergus and Donegal Scór when the county won two All-Ireland titles at the finals in Killarney, Co. Kerry. Siofra Harvey from St Eunan’s won in the recitation category also.

Fergus delivered the two All-Ireland cups back to Ulster Scór at their Ulster Finals on Saturday in Silver Bridges GAA club, Co. Down.

The full story of the journey of Packie McNamee, along with many others, are told in the Letterkenny Gaels 25th Anniversary book for sale in most local outlets. The book costs €20 for one or three for €50 and maps the history of Letterkenny Gaels from its inception in 1996. To order contact Jim McGlynn on (086) 227 1435.