07 Apr 2022

McGinley on the road again with Naomh Columba

Following on from an opening round Division 2 win over Letterkenny Gaels, Paddy J McGinley is back at the helm at Pairc na nGael this weekend with St Naul's the visitors

Reporter:

Tom Comack

07 Apr 2022 5:19 PM

Paddy J McGinley is back in the top job at Pairc Na na Gael is once again guiding the fortunes of Naomh Columba.

The former manager on a number of occasions counts his times wearing the manager’s bib in years rather than in terms.
“I’m back in the country 25 years and I’m not sure but over those 25 years I have been manager somewhere between 10 and 12 years,” said the former Tir Chonaill Gaels manager.

He was speaking on Sunday after watching Naomh Columba record an opening day win in Division 2 of the All-County Football League, 1-14 to 0-11, against Letterkenny Gaels.



“We are happy with the result and there are two points that will be on the table at the end of the season,” he said. “We are only getting into the swing of things again. We are down a good few bodies with the three boys away without county teams.

We had four Carrick Tech lads with us today. We will not be at full strength for five or six weeks.”
As for what tempted him back, McGinley’s initial response was a bit of madness and they say there is no fool like an old fool.

Being serious, he added: “I had a lot of these lads at U-12 and they are easy to manage and a pleasure to work with. There is nothing I like better than being among them, encouraging them and scolding them.”



Naomh Columba were without county U-20 players Paul O’Hare, Eric Carr and county senior Aaron Doherty. “Their absence allows the lads that were on the fringes over the last couple of seasons to stand up and be counted,” McGinley said. “I have no doubt they will do that and if we end up with a squad of 23 or 24 at the end of the year that would be something achieved. We are delighted we are without Aaron Doherty for the reason we are without him.

“The more Naomh Columba players that are on county teams the better. We all see the way the young lads lookup to Aaron, Eric and Paul as the current senior team did to John Joe Doherty, Noel and Paddy Hegarty and Noel McGinley.”
On promotion being a target, the wily McGinley, with a slight glint in his eye, says that he doesn’t feel it is on this season.

“I would see MacCumhaills, Dungloe, Milford and St Naul’s possibly ahead of us,” he said. “We are building again and that is what it is all about. Everybody that played today is on the south side of 30 and we had five teenagers togged today.”
This weekend, Naomh Columba welcome St Naul’s to Pairc Na nGael.

