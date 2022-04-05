Naomh Columba's Kevin McNern glad to get opening day points on the board

Letterkenny Gaels skipper Conor Browne, Naomh Columba captain Kevin McNern and match referee Shaun McLaughlin on Sunday
Naomh Columba got the new football season off to a fine start against Letterkenny Gaels as Kevin McNern kicked three of the points in the 1-14 to 0-9 win.
It was Gaels’ first ever outing in Division 2 of the All-County-Football League but the Naomh Columba dashing corner-forward was on fire and even reverted to a deeper position in the second half. And he raked the skies over the Glebe with a number of majestic high fetches from Paddy Byrne’s kickouts.
Sunday was a day of many firsts. It was the first ever meeting between the two clubs at adult level and it was Naomh Columba’s first ever game at the Glebe.
Naomh Columba claimed the win without three of their top players. Odhran Doherty who is with the Donegal seniors and Paul O’Hare and Eric Carr are on the county U-20 team. McNern added: “We had a few boys missing which probably shows the depth of the squad. We had a few lads that made their senior debuts there today.”
And while he acknowledges that bigger challenges lie ahead he feels they have a panel strong enough to be in the running for a long overdue return to the top run of Donegal football.
“Promotion in the league is the number one objective and we will worry about the championship when it comes around.”
