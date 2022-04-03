No fairytales for Gaels as Naomh Columba win in Letterkenny

Brian Diver of Letterkenny Gaels on the run as Naomh Columba's Ronan Gillespie gives chase
Naomh Columba picked up an away brace of points with this victory with Division Two new boys, Letterkenny Gaels at the Glebe.
Letterkenny Gaels 0-11
Naomh Columba 1-14
Ronan Gillespie hit the goal and Ryan McNern, Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan, Ronan McNern and Paddy Byrne posted the points for Naomh Columba.
Cormac Callaghan, Diarmaid O’Cathail, Ben Gallagher, Ronan Frain and Kevin Lagan scored the points for the Gaels who wrote another chapter in the club’s short life this afternoon.
Letterkenny Gaels scorers: Cormac Cannon (0-5,3f), Diarmaid O’Cathail (0-2), Ronan Frain (0-2), Kevin Lagan (0-1).
Naomh Columba scorers: Ronan Gillespie, (1-0), Ryan Gillespie (0-3,1f), Michael Callaghan (0-3), Kevin McNern (0-3),Lanty Molloy (0-2), Ryan McNern (0-2), Paddy Byrne (0-1,1f).
Letterkenny Gaels: John Doran; Niall Diver, Conor Browne, Sean Crossan; Brian Diver, Liam McAlary, Diarmaid O’Cathail; Paddy Doherty, Ronan Frain; Cormac Cannon, Darren Hunter, Kevin Lagan; Stephen O’Brien, Ben Gallagher, Conor Walker.
Subs; Nicky McGarrigle for J Doran (22,inj); Conor Cullen for L McAlary; Sean McGilloway for B Gallagher (51); Ciaran Lynch for S O’Brien (54).
Naomh Columba: Paddy Byrne; Barry Carr, Philip Doherty, Stephen Jones; Liam Boyle, Philip McNern, Lanty Molloy; Fionn Gallagher, Padraig Cunningham; Ronan Gillespie, Oisin McGinley, Ryan McNern; Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan, Kevin McNern. Subs; Stephen Callaghan for P Doherty (20); Darragh Cunningham for O McGinley (55).
Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin).
