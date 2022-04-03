No fairytales for Gaels as Naomh Columba win in Letterkenny

Naomh Columba picked up an away brace of points with this victory with Division Two new boys, Letterkenny Gaels at the Glebe.



Letterkenny Gaels 0-11

Naomh Columba 1-14



Ronan Gillespie hit the goal and Ryan McNern, Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan, Ronan McNern and Paddy Byrne posted the points for Naomh Columba.



Cormac Callaghan, Diarmaid O’Cathail, Ben Gallagher, Ronan Frain and Kevin Lagan scored the points for the Gaels who wrote another chapter in the club’s short life this afternoon.

In the club’s 26 year history the team of 2022 were the club’s first to play in Division Two of the Donegal ACFL.Naomh Columba played with a strong wind in the first half and from the off they were in mood for any fairy tales. They reeled off eight points to the locals one in the opening 20 minutes and the Gaels goalkeeper John Doran also pulled off a point blank save to deny Michael Callaghan what looked like a certain goal.Ryan McNern, Lanty Molloy, Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan and Kevin McNern were among the Naomh Columba point scorers in that opening flurry.Cormac Cannon struck Letterkenny Gaels' opener eight minutes into the contest from a close free.Naomh Columba were spraying the ball around and their power and pace penned the Gael back for most of the half.And but for two more top drawer saves from Doran, the men from Glencolmcille could have been out of sight. The keeper picked up an injury when denying Kevin McNern and a green flag and was replaced by Nicky McGarrigle between the Gaels post.The Gaels’ last line was finally breached when Ronan Gillespie got on the end of a sweeping more to give McGarrigle no chance. Diarmaid O’Cathail and Cormac Cannon struck late points for a 1-9 to 0-4 game at half-time. Naomh Columba in front by eight.O’Cathail, Ben Gallagher - the man given the task to fill the departed Conor McBrearty boots at full forward and Ronan Frain, all pointed to cut the Naomh Columba to five early in the early minutes of the second period.But with Ryan Gillespie foraging to great effect out around the middle of the park and with Michael Callaghan and Gillespie landing points, the Naomh Columba pulled eight points clear once more.

The Gaels battled to the end and it was back to the wall for a period for Naomh Columba but the men from the south west held out for a good win. Letterkenny Gaels lost fullback Conor Brown to a black card late in the game.



Letterkenny Gaels scorers: Cormac Cannon (0-5,3f), Diarmaid O’Cathail (0-2), Ronan Frain (0-2), Kevin Lagan (0-1).

Naomh Columba scorers: Ronan Gillespie, (1-0), Ryan Gillespie (0-3,1f), Michael Callaghan (0-3), Kevin McNern (0-3),Lanty Molloy (0-2), Ryan McNern (0-2), Paddy Byrne (0-1,1f).



Letterkenny Gaels: John Doran; Niall Diver, Conor Browne, Sean Crossan; Brian Diver, Liam McAlary, Diarmaid O’Cathail; Paddy Doherty, Ronan Frain; Cormac Cannon, Darren Hunter, Kevin Lagan; Stephen O’Brien, Ben Gallagher, Conor Walker.

Subs; Nicky McGarrigle for J Doran (22,inj); Conor Cullen for L McAlary; Sean McGilloway for B Gallagher (51); Ciaran Lynch for S O’Brien (54).



Naomh Columba: Paddy Byrne; Barry Carr, Philip Doherty, Stephen Jones; Liam Boyle, Philip McNern, Lanty Molloy; Fionn Gallagher, Padraig Cunningham; Ronan Gillespie, Oisin McGinley, Ryan McNern; Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan, Kevin McNern. Subs; Stephen Callaghan for P Doherty (20); Darragh Cunningham for O McGinley (55).

Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin).

