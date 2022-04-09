‘We are all hungry for places,’ says Naomh Conaill’s Dermot Molloy

Dermot Molloy and his Naomh Conaill side are guaranteed to be in the shake-up for the honours later in the season
A combination of raw wounds from last year’s county final defeat and a real fight for starting slots, is driving this Naomh Conaill side to a surging start in the All-County Football League.
Killybegs were their latest victims and although they will surely face stiffer opposition down the line, this team minus regulars, have a real formidable look.
Dermot Molloy has signalled a clear intent that he wants that starting jersey as do the rest of his colleagues.
He hit a most notable 1-5 with a few beauties thrown in ahead of his big stag do in Prague in two weeks’ time. But you get the impression that nothing is going to stand in his way this season as he reflected on another impressive win for his club.
“It’s good to be back playing football and we are obviously missing quite a few players, but we have a very strong squad there and we still have a good balance between younger and older players,” he said. “We are knuckling down to it.
“There are a few lads in Las Vegas, and I have my own stag in a few weeks- time so there will be more lads away at that one”.
But it is clear that “Naomh Conaill are going flat out this year, with two wins from two following up from an opening round victory against Ardara.
